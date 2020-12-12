BL: Bayern Munich hooked by Union Berlin

On behalf of the 11th day of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich moved to the field of surprise at the start of the season, Union Berlin. The club from the German capital was in a nice eighth place while Bayern Munich were second just one point behind RB Leipzig. And everything started well for Union Berlin since Grischa Promel quickly found the fault (4th).

Surprised, Bayern Munich tried to come back and often tried in vain in front of the goal of Andreas Luthe. Finally, the essential Robert Lewandowski, well served by Kingsley Coman, managed to equalize (68th). Finally the two teams parted in a 1-1 draw. Bayern Munich regain the lead in the championship tied with RB Leipzig while Union Berlin is sixth.

