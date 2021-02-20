BL: Borussia Dortmund atomizes Schalke 04 in Ruhr derby

The 22nd Bundesliga day was marked by a Ruhr derby between the red lantern Schalke 04 (18th) and Borussia Dortmund (6th). A game that looked like a last-ditch match for the Knappens who have only gleaned 9 points this season. For its part, Borussia Dortmund had the opportunity to come back six lengths of the podium and could thus revive. Dominating, the Marsupials took the game on their own and got the best chances while Schalke 04 tried to bring danger on a few blocks. Shortly after half an hour of play, the premises had to deal with the injury of Ralf Fahrmann (32nd). Michael Langer replaced him at short notice. And the 36-year-old goalie had a complicated evening.

First, Jadon Sancho showed coolness to open the scoring (42nd). What ideally launch his team and allow him to distill a love of the ball for Erling Braut Håland who scored on a very nice chisel (45th). After the locker room, the show continued and a good work together between Marco Reus and Raphaël Guerreiro led to a nice goal from the Portuguese (61st). Finally, at the end of the meeting, Erling Braut Håland got his double. With this 4-0 victory, the BVB pushes its historic rival a little further. The specter of relegation is closer than ever for Schalke 04.

