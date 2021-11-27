BL: Borussia Dortmund take the lead with a goal from Erling Haaland, Hoffenheim hits 6-3 Greuther Fürth

While VfB Stuttgart played against Mainz yesterday (2-1), the Bundesliga continued with Matchday 13. Runners-up to Bayern Munich who face Arminia Bielefeld at 6.30 p.m., Borussia Dortmund moved on the lawn of VfL Wolfsburg. The start was complicated against the band of Florian Kohfeldt. On a movement to the right, Ridle Baku centered strongly towards the goal where Wout Weghorst did not need to be asked to score (2nd). Surprised, Borussia Dortmund slowly raised their heads as the match progressed and Marco Reus got a penalty which was converted by Emre Can (35th). On this momentum, Borussia Dortmund insisted and Donyell Malen struck with a nice strike that surprised Koen Casteels (55th). Resistant despite a solid end to the match from Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund even gave themselves some air with the goal of Erling Braut Haaland for his return from injury (81st). The Marsupials win 3-1 and temporarily take the lead in the Bundesliga.

Third in the championship, Friborg remained on two defeats in a row and has just missed the boat against Bochum with a third loss in a row (2-1). Despite a goal from Philipp Lienhart (51st), the promoted responded via Sebastian Polter (54th) and Milos Pantovic (82nd). Borussia Mönchengladbach completely missed out against Cologne with a 4-1 loss. The Goats (10th) thus overtake the Poulains (11th). First non-relegation before playing against Augsburg, Hertha Berlin missed a great opportunity and conceded a draw at the end of the match (1-1). As a result, Hertha Berlin gleaned a place (14th) and kept one point ahead of the barrage Augsburg (16th). Catastrophic this season with only one point gleaned, the red lantern Greuther Fürth took the water again against Hoffenheim. The latter won 6-3 with a hat-trick from Ilhas Bebou and a brace from Georginio Rutter. Hoffenheim climbs to 5th place in the Bundesliga.

The afternoon matches:

Bochum 2-1 Friborg: Polter (54th) and Pantovic (82nd) ​​for Bochum; Lienhart (51st) for Friborg

Cologne 4-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Ljubicic (55th), Uth (77th), Duda (78th) and Andersson (90th +3) for Cologne; Hofmann (74th) and (88th) for Gladbach

Greuther Furth 3-6 Hoffenheim : Leweling (22nd), Tillman (46th) and Hrgota (68th) for Fürth; Bebou (32nd, 62nd and 80th), Rutter (40th and 58th) and Meyerhofer (66th, CSC) for Hoffenheim

Hertha Berlin 1-1 Augsburg: Richter (40th) for Hertha; Gregoritsch (90th +7) for Augsburg

VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund : Weghorst (2nd) for Wolfsburg; Can (35th sp), Malen (55th) and Haaland (81st) for Dortmund

The Bundesliga standings