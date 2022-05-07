BL: Dortmund without forcing, Freiburg swept away, Leverkusen in C1

On the occasion of the 33rd day of the Bundesliga, four posters were scheduled this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. At Sportpark Ronhof, the promoted Greuther Fürth, red lantern of the German championship and already relegated, welcomed Borussia Dortmund, runner-up to Bayern. After a relatively balanced start to the match, the debates would finally turn in favor of the Marsupials on an achievement by Brandt (0-1, 26th). In front at the break, Marco Rose’s men were surprised by Ngankam (1-1, 70th) but the providential man of this meeting was indeed called Julian Brandt, author of a double (1-2, 72nd) allowing the BvB to come back in front. In the process, Passlack (1-3, 77th) completed the success of Dortmund which definitively secures its second place. In the race for Europe, Bayer Leverkusen, traveling to Hoffenheim, could for its part secure its third place, synonymous with qualification for the next Champions League. But Diaby’s teammates were nevertheless surprised by another Frenchman. Shortly before the half-hour mark, Rutter gave TSG the advantage (1-0, 22nd). Stung, Bayer was quick to react and the inevitable Schick put the two teams back to back (1-1, 34th). A short-lived joy since Baumgartner allowed his family to pass in stride (2-1, 36th).

But on returning from the locker room, Diaby revived his team (2-2, 73rd) before Schick, author of his 24th goal of the season, completely reversed the course of this meeting (2-3, 76th). A success definitely assured after a new goal from Alario (2-4, 90 + 1st) which allows Bayer to validate their ticket for the next Champions League. Equally determined to snag the most prestigious of European competitions, Freiburg, at the foot of the podium at kick-off, received Union Berlin, seventh and only four lengths behind the Brazilians of Breisgau. An afternoon which unfortunately turned into a nightmare for the men of Christian Streich. Surprised from the outset by Prömel (0-1, 11th), Friborg thought they would come back but Holer’s goal was logically refused (23rd). Continuing, Trimmel then managed to break (0-2, 30th) before Becker tripled the lead before the break (0-3, 41st). Despite the reduction in Holer’s score in the second half (1-3, 59th), the locals lost after another achievement from Schafer (1-4, 90th). Fourth, Freiburg is now under pressure from Union Berlin and RB Leipzig, which has two games in hand. Finally, on the Cologne lawn (6th, 52 pts), Wolfsburg (13th, 38 pts) won by a short header. Sole scorer of this meeting, Gerhardt (43rd) allows the Wolves to go up to 12th place. Bad operation, in the race for European places, for Cologne which fell to seventh place.

All results from 3:30 p.m.

Freiburg 1-4 Union Berlin : Holer (59th) / Prömel (11th), Trimmel (30th), Becker (41st) and Schafer (90th)

Köln 0-1 Wolfsburg : Gerhardt (43rd)

Hoffenheim 2-4 Bayer Leverkusen : Rutter (22nd), Baumgartner (36th) / Schick (34th, 76th), Diaby (73rd) and Alario (90+1st)

Greuther Furth 1-3 Borussia Dortmund : Ngankam (70th) / Brandt (26th, 72nd) and Passlack (77th)