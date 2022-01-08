BL: Leipzig hits Mainz, Friborg scuttles, Hoffenheim takes advantage

The day after Bayern Munich’s surprise defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach (1-2), Matchday 18 of the Bundesliga continued this Saturday with five posters scheduled for 3:30 p.m. On the podium at kick-off, Friborg (3rd, 29 pts) welcomed Arminia Bielefeld, author of two convincing successes during the last two days, at the Europa-Park Stadion. Winner of Leverkusen before the winter break (2-1), the Brazilians of Breisgau could, in case of victory, get closer to Dortmund who travels to Frankfurt in the early evening. And the meeting started ideally for the locals since Haberer opened the scoring from the first minutes (1-0, 6th). Ahead at the break, Freiburg even increased its lead upon returning from the locker room thanks to an unstoppable header from Woo-Yeong Jeong (2-0, 48th). However, after the reduction of Okugawa’s score (2-1, 60th), Christian Streich’s men cracked again at the very end of the game on a goal from the former Sochalien Lasme (2-2, 87th). With this draw, Friborg fell at the foot of the podium. Bielefeld remains 17th. Still in the high part of the standings, Leverkusen (4th, 28 pts) and Union Berlin (7th, 27 pts) crossed swords at the BayArena. In slow motion for more than a month (three defeats and a draw in all competitions), the Pillendreher had to raise their heads against the club from the capital, which fell from Bochum just before the break. If successful, Bayer could even hope to reach the podium. Well entered into this match, Leverkusen was logically rewarded a few minutes before the break thanks to the inevitable Schick (1-0, 38th), author of his 17th league goal. Under pressure, Union Berlin, however, equalized just before the break through Promel (1-1, 45th) before taking the advantage by this same Promel upon resumption (1-2, 50th). It was then necessary to wait until the very end of the meeting to see Tah equalize and preserve the essential (2-2). With this result, Bayer falls to 5th place. Urs Fischer’s gang is now 6th.

Another contender for the podium, Hoffenheim (5th, 28 pts) received Augsburg (15th, 18 pts) at the PreZero Arena. Unbeaten since the 11th day and a defeat on the lawn of Bochum (0-2), the TSG wanted to continue its march forward to get closer to the very first places of this very disputed championship. Mistrust all the same since the premises were facing the Bavarians who remained on a series of invincibility of three matches. And the danger materialized quickly. After a goal denied to Dabbur for a hand (2nd), Gregoritsch finally allowed the visitors to take the lead (0-1, 5th). Surprised at the outset, Hoffenheim completely reversed this meeting thanks to Bebou, author of a double just before the break (38th, 44th) and Raum in stoppage time (90 + 3rd). A victory (3-1) which allows the TSG to climb on the podium. Augsburg remains 16th. In the middle of the table, Mainz (9th, 24 pts) moved on the lawn of RB Leipzig (10th, 22 pts). At the Red Bull Arena, the men of Domenico Tedesco, successor to Jesse Marsch after a disappointing first part of the season, hoped to find their way back to victory after a draw against Augsburg (1-1) and a loss against Bielefeld (0- 2). In front of them, Mainz, very irregular in recent weeks (3 defeats and 2 victories in the last five days) had the opportunity to get back to the leading pack in case of victory. Largely domineering at the start of the game, the RBL logically stood out following a penalty conceded by Hack, sent off for a hand fault as the last defender, and transformed by Silva (1-0, 20th). In numerical superiority, Leipzig dominated and made the break thanks to a superb goal from Szoboszlai (2-0, 49th). And even if Jae-Sung Lee gave hope to his family (2-1, 57th), Nkunku (3-1, 58th) then Silva (4-1, 61st) concluded the RBL festival. With this large victory, Leipzig climbs to 8th place. Mainz is 10th. Finally, in the match of fear between the red lantern Greuther Fürth, almost doomed, and Stuttgart (16th, 17 pts), neither of the two teams was able to decide. A goalless draw (0-0) which does not suit anyone.

All afternoon results

Friborg 2-2 Arminia Bielefeld: Haberer (6th) and Woo-Yeong Jeong (48th) / Okugawa (60th) and Lasme (87th)

Hoffenheim 3-1 Augsburg: Bebou (38th, 44th) and Raum (90 + 3rd) / Gregoritsch (5th)

Greuther Fürth 0-0 VfB Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Union Berlin: Schick (38th) and Tah (84th) / Promel (45th, 50th)

RB Leipzig 4-1 Mainz: Silva (20th, 61st), Szoboszlai (49th) and Nkunku (58th) / Jae-Sung Lee (57th)