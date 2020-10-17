Home Sports football BL: Lewandowski and Müller offer victory to Bayern Munich
Sportsfootball

BL: Lewandowski and Müller offer victory to Bayern Munich

By kenyan

For their match on Matchday 4 of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich faced Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. On the lawn of the Schüco Arena, Hans-Dieter Flick’s team did not shake and pocketed all three points with an easy 4-1 success.

Robert Lewandowski (26th, 45th + 1) and Thomas Müller (8th, 51st) scored the goals of the reigning European champion. In the 58th minute, Ritsu Doan had saved him the honor while Corentin Tolisso saw red at the end of the game (76th). With this victory, the Bavarians climbed to second place while the locals of the day are thirteenth in the standings.

