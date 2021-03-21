BL: Mainz gives a lot of air against Hoffenheim

Almost doomed at mid-season after a disappointing start in the Bundesliga, Mainz has been doing much better in recent matches. Seventeenth, Bo Svensson’s players had the opportunity to get out of the red zone in case of victory against Hoffenheim (11th). And this match did not take long to unbridle with the opening scoring of Robert-Nesta Glatzel in the first seconds (1st).

Surprised, Hoffenheim did not expect to have to run so quickly after the score. However, Andrej Kramaric’s teammates managed to come back thanks to Togolese Ihlas Bebou (39th). But once again, Mainz stood out with a new goal signed Dominik Kohr (41st). Holding their 2-1 victory throughout the second half, Mainz made the big deal on Sunday and climbed back to 14th place in the Bundesliga.

