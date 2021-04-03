BL: Marcus Thuram gives victory to Gladbach against Freiburg

Continuation of the 27th day of the Bundesliga this Saturday evening with a meeting between Borussia Mönchengladbach (10th, 36 pts) and Friborg (8th, 36 pts). Victorious before the break, the two clubs wanted to start a series and especially to get closer to the top 6. It was the locals who won with a score of 2-1

After Sallai’s opener (10th, 0-1), French striker Thuram scored twice (53rd, 60th) to offer his team the three points of victory since Schlotterbeck’s goal in the 90th + 5 was refused by the VAR for an offside … A success which allows Gladbach to seize seventh place, while Friborg slips to ninth place.

