BL: RB Leipzig beats Stuttgart and provisionally takes the lead

To end this Saturday in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart (11th, 18 pts) hosted RB Leipzig (3rd, 28 pts) tonight at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, on behalf of the 14th day. If successful, the visitors could temporarily take the lead in the championship, while the locals wanted to get closer to the top 6.

If Forsberg missed the opener from the penalty spot in the first period (22nd), Olmo offered the victory to RB Leipzig after the hour mark (67th, 0-1). With this very short success, Julian Nagelsmann’s team finds itself in first place in the standings. For its part, Stuttgart is still eleventh.