BL: Schalke 04 is doing well against Union Berlin

By kenyan

Humiliated by Bayern Munich (8-0), dominated by Werder Bremen (3-1) and swept away by RB Leipzig (4-0), Schalke 04 is unanimous against himself at the start of the season. The Knappens who display a very disturbing face and who found themselves last before facing Union Berlin (12th, 4 points) were looking for their very first point of the season. And that resulted in a first goalless draw between the two teams.

However, when they returned from the locker room, Union Berlin opened the scoring thanks to their defender Marvin Friedrich (55th). Schalke 04 was surprised, but did not give up and equalized thanks to Gonçalo Paciencia (69th) a little against the course of the game. The two teams continued to pull the plug, but finally parted in a 1-1 draw. Schalke 04 gleans his first point of the season.

