BL: Stuttgart dominate Werder Bremen with a short header

A match between two historic clubs in the German championship, the duel between Werder Bremen and VfB Stuttgart promised to be enticing. At the start of the season, the two teams have shown good things even if they remained on negative dynamics with 4 draws and 1 defeat in the last 5 matches on both sides. Descended as a result in the middle of the table, the two formations could therefore revive.

In the end, it was VfB Stuttgart who managed to get away with home scorer Silas Wamangituka. The former Paris FC player converted a penalty (31st) and offered himself a double at the end of the match (90th +1). Werder Bremen immediately reduced the score via Davie Selke (90th +3) but that was not enough. In the standings Stuttgart is now eighth thanks to this 2-1 victory while Werder Bremen is twelfth.

