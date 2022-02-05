BL: Union Berlin misses, Anthony Modeste cracks Freiburg, Eintracht sinks Stuttgart

Hertha Berlin and Bochum went back to back after a 1-1 draw yesterday and the Bundesliga matchday 21 continued on Saturday. Fourth, Union Berlin missed the mark against Augsburg. Quickly led by a goal from Gregoritsch (16th), the players of the capital club conceded another goal via Hahn (59th). Augsburg remain first non-relegation after their 2-0 victory. Another duel at the top of the table, the match between Freiburg (5th) and Cologne (8th) turned to the advantage of the club from North Rhine-Westphalia. Thus, the French Anthony Modeste found the fault in the first period (23rd) for a 1-0 victory. Cologne is now sixth behind their opponent of the day.

Hoffenheim also fell in the first part of the table with a 2-0 defeat against Mainz. Jae-Sung (79th) and Niakhate (83rd, sp) allow Bo Svensson’s men to be tenth while Hoffenheim drops to eighth place. Eintracht Frankfurt for its part goes back to ninth position after its 3-2 victory against Stuttgart which sinks into the red zone (17th). Finally in the second part of the table, Borussia Mönchengladbach (13th) still stalls after their 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld (14th). Pléa had allowed the Fohlens to equalize (38th).

The afternoon matches

Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Serra (19th) for Bielefeld; Plea (38th) for Gladbach

Augsburg 2-0 Union Berlin: Gregoritsch (16th) and Hahn (59th) for Augsburg

Köln FC 1-0 Freiburg: Modeste (23rd) for Cologne

Mainz 2-0 Hoffenheim: Jae-Sung (79th) and Niakhate (83rd, sp) for Mainz

VfB Stuttgart 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt : Anton (42nd) and Kalajdzic (70th) for Stuttgart; N’Dicka (7th), Hrustic (47th and 77th) for Frankfurt