BL: Werder Bremen puts an end to the successful run of Eintracht Frankfurt

On a series of eleven unbeaten matches in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt (4th, 42 pts) went to Bremen this Friday evening to face Werder (12th, 23 pts) at the opening of the 23rd day. And in this meeting, the Eagles were surprised by the Werderaner.

After André Silva (9th, 0-1) opened the scoring, Werder Bremen reversed the trend with goals from Gebre Selassie (47th, 1-1) and Sargent (62nd, 2-1). Behind, Schmid’s goal was refused (70th) but the locals were keen to win and end the Eintracht series. In the standings, the two teams keep their respective places.

