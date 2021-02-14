Home Sports football BL: Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchenglabach keep each other in check
Sportsfootball

BL: Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchenglabach keep each other in check

By kenyan

This Sunday evening, Wolfsburg (4th) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (7th) met on behalf of the 21st day of the Bundesliga. A top-of-the-table game that kept its promises with two well-organized teams who surrendered blow for blow. It was the Wolves who dominated the start of the match with a great possibility for Xaver Schlager (29th). The Folhens then responded, but clashed with defense.

Wolfsburg also had opportunities thanks to John Brooks (63rd) and Kevin Mbabu (73rd) in the second half. Xaver Schlager even almost scored in the last moments but his shot fled the frame on the right for a few centimeters (90th). The two teams finally part with a 0-0 draw.

The ranking of the Bundesliga

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke