BL: Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchenglabach keep each other in check

This Sunday evening, Wolfsburg (4th) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (7th) met on behalf of the 21st day of the Bundesliga. A top-of-the-table game that kept its promises with two well-organized teams who surrendered blow for blow. It was the Wolves who dominated the start of the match with a great possibility for Xaver Schlager (29th). The Folhens then responded, but clashed with defense.

Wolfsburg also had opportunities thanks to John Brooks (63rd) and Kevin Mbabu (73rd) in the second half. Xaver Schlager even almost scored in the last moments but his shot fled the frame on the right for a few centimeters (90th). The two teams finally part with a 0-0 draw.

The ranking of the Bundesliga