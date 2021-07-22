Bordeaux: 4 attractive tracks to replace Jean-Louis Gasset

While Gérard Lopez must finalize the buyout of the Girondins this Friday, the Marine-et-Blancs are already at work to replace Jean-Louis Gasset. And the names mentioned are quite nice.

Bordeaux was very hot. Not far from relegation in the field (12th in the standings with only 5 points ahead of the 18th), the scapular club also almost fell to the lower level administratively. Faced with big financial worries, the 2009 French champion owes his salvation to a certain Gérard Lopez. The former boss of LOSC will indeed become the new captain on board. An induction scheduled for Friday.

Even before sitting on the throne, Lopez has already taken the lead in organizing his future club. Before the preparation match against Stade Malherbe de Caen, the businessman went to speak in the locker room to make it very clear to the Marine-et-Blancs that the twelfth place acquired last season was unacceptable. A little pressure that should precede a reshuffle at the staff level. Under contract until 2022, Gasset would be more than ever on the departure, despite Lopez’s desire to reassure him about his future.

Gérard Lopez is ambitious

A desire taken into account by the new management team of the club since The team announces that the Girondins already have four tracks under their belt in case Gasset packs up. The first name mentioned is that of Lucien Favre. The Swiss technician is a coach regularly announced back in Ligue 1. Free of any contract after his departure from Borussia Dortmund, Favre was sent to Nice and especially to Lille. A man of experience, the 63-year-old is also praised for offering an attractive game.

The other option leads to David Guion. Aged 53, the latter is also free from any contract since the end of the adventure with Reims. In Champagne, Guion had done a remarkable job. Indeed, if his last year was complicated (14th), he had managed to place his men in 8th (2019/2019) then in 6th place (2019/2020) in the L1 ranking. Third name mentioned: Vladimir Petkovic (57 years old). Switzerland coach since 2014, the former Lazio coach is linked to the Nati until 2022.

This summer, the Croatian managed the feat of eliminating the French world champions in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 on penalties, before falling in the quarter-finals against La Roja, again on penalties. . Finally, the fourth option is undoubtedly the least known. Former Assistant to Christophe Galtier in Lille, João Sacramento (32) has the advantage of knowing Gérard Lopez well. But the latter may be difficult to convince, because after joining José Mourinho’s staff at Tottenham, the Portuguese followed the Special One again at AS Roma. Who will be the lucky one ?