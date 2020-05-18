Home Sports News football Bordeaux: a new logo soon to be presented
Bordeaux: a new logo soon to be presented

By kenyan

Frédéric Longuépée, president and chief executive officer of the Girondins de Bordeaux, said the club would soon have a new logo.

Frédéric Longuépée not only settled his accounts with the Ultramarines in an interview with L’Equipe on Monday. The president and CEO of Bordeaux also unveiled the club’s plans to recover from the coronavirus crisis. He first reassured king street, a shareholder, while unveiling a four-point strategy. This will include an overhaul of the logo.

“A new logo will soon be presented”

“Things take time but if we had to sum it up, I would say: 1. The sports project, of course, lists the leader. 2. Strengthen the club’s area of influence in the region. The club must establish itself as an icon of New Aquitaine. 3. Do so at the international level as well. To illustrate this strategy, a new logo will soon be presented. 4. A house for the Girondins de Bordeaux with the stadium.”

The club’s current logo includes the inevitable white scapular on a blue background below the date of creation (1881). Bordeaux, which ended the season in an anonymous 12th place, is currently going through a very complicated period between the distrust of the fans but also the revelations about the strong dissension between managers and agents of players.

