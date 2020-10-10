Home Sports football Bordeaux: Hatem Ben Arfa positive for Covid but ...
Sportsfootball

Bordeaux: Hatem Ben Arfa positive for Covid but …

By kenyan

This was the movement of the Girondins de Bordeaux during this transfer window: the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa. The former Rennes or PSG will try to revive in Gironde under the orders of Jean-Louis Gasset. But the French could have seen his integration into the group delayed.

Indeed, according to The team, the attacking midfielder has been positive for the coronavirus but can still take part in group training. And for a simple reason: it is no longer contagious. Non-transmissible residues of the virus contracted this summer were reportedly found in the player’s body. No danger therefore for a spread within the Bordeaux workforce.

Related news

football

Manchester United: Real Madrid’s response to Paul Pogba

kenyan -
His latest statement on Real Madrid has caused quite a stir in Spain. And the French midfielder may well not be able to...
Read more
football

OM: Morgan Sanson refused Zenit

kenyan -
A time announced starting from Olympique de Marseille, Morgan Sanson finally stayed at the end of the transfer window. He, who had approached...
Read more
football

Saint-Etienne, Rennes: unforeseen rebound in the M’baye Niang file

kenyan -
Frustrated at not having been able to change air during the transfer window, the Senegalese striker however found a way out on the Forez...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke