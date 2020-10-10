Bordeaux: Hatem Ben Arfa positive for Covid but …

This was the movement of the Girondins de Bordeaux during this transfer window: the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa. The former Rennes or PSG will try to revive in Gironde under the orders of Jean-Louis Gasset. But the French could have seen his integration into the group delayed.

Indeed, according to The team, the attacking midfielder has been positive for the coronavirus but can still take part in group training. And for a simple reason: it is no longer contagious. Non-transmissible residues of the virus contracted this summer were reportedly found in the player’s body. No danger therefore for a spread within the Bordeaux workforce.