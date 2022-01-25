Bordeaux: Hwang Ui-Jo should stay

Author of a hat-trick Sunday during the victory of Bordeaux against Strasbourg (4-3), the South Korean striker Hwang Ui-Jo should not leave the Girondins this winter. According to South West, the Bordeaux club would like to keep their striker even if they received an offer for the 29-year-old center-forward of around 10 or 15 million euros.

Arriving in Gironde in 2019, Hwang Ui-Jo has already played 81 games in the Bordeaux jersey, scoring 27 goals and delivering 7 assists. He scored his first hat-trick with Bordeaux on Sunday and also became the first Asian player to score three goals in a Ligue 1 game. The South Korean is under contract with the Girondins until June 2023 .