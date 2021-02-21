Bordeaux: Jean-Louis Gasset expresses his anger

It has now been 6 matches that the Girondins de Bordeaux have not won. Worse still, they lost 2-0 this Sunday on the lawn of Nîmes, yet 19th in the standings. The results and the performances are in free fall and the club with the scapular occupies the 11th place in Ligue 1. Jean-Louis Gasset (67 years old) begins to get impatient with his troops. The coach expressed his anger after the final whistle. He asks his players to take responsibility and raise their level of play for the coming weeks.

“I feel a bit of anger and disappointment and this feeling has been going on for a while. We have mastered the month of January well, but since the Lyon goal, we have lost our generosity and our technique. There, we lose incredible balloons. We no longer have percussion or play on the sides. We are in the hard. We have to find a solution to end this painful season and win these three or four matches that we are missing. After taking a point out of fifteen possible, we cannot speak of ambition. We must already stop our negative spiral and have the necessary mental strength to reverse this. “ The message is sent.