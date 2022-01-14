Bordeaux: Laurent Koscielny remains the captain of Petkovic

This is a strange situation. Pushed towards the exit by his management after the recent declarations of Gérard Lopez, Laurent Koscielny does not intend to let it go, even if he knows that his future in Gironde lands is compromised. However, he has just received the support of his coach, Vladimir Petkovic, who does not intend to get rid of his captain’s armband. As long as he’s here, Koscielny will play. “Laurent is the team’s No. 1 captain, followed by Benoît (Costil) and Jimmy (Briand). I will know more depending on the players I can have on Sunday. (…) For us, it is clear, the captain was and still is Koscielny. We will then see who is available to decide. Laurent and the club must resolve this problem as soon as possible., asks the former Swiss coach.

And as for Koscielny, Petkovic will play the elements that have become undesirable at the club. “I had 20 players and three goalkeepers in training today, all of them must be ready for Sunday’s game. Kalu, Koscielny, Maja, Otavio, they work with us. They are part of the team. My choice will be based on those who are the most physically and mentally fit.”, assures the Bosnian technician at a press conference. Bordeaux travel to Rennes this Sunday (1 p.m.) as part of the 21st day of Ligue 1 and urgently need points.