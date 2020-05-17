Bordeaux: Longufish will file a complaint against ultramarines

In an interview with L’Equipe on Sunday, the president of the Girondins de Bordeaux, Frédéric Longuépée, announced that he would file a complaint against the Ultramarines, the club’s main fan group. The latter unveiled several audio recordings in the week implicating him and his collaborator Antony Thiodet.

If Frédéric Longuépée was betting on stopping the season to clear the tensions at the Girondins de Bordeaux, it was missed. Heavily criticised by the Ultramarines – the main group of supporters – for several months, the CEO saw this week the Ultras publish on social networks audio recordings from private meetings held between December 2019 and March 2020 between the Bordeaux executives and subscribers of the club.

In these “leaks” we can hear the voices of Longupee and Antony Thiodet, the head of ticketing, his close collaborator. The two men evoke several themes such as their relationship with local amateur football and the passages in front of the DNCG, scratch former players of the club openly opposed to their policy, accuse a journalist from South West who follows the club to be a former ultra, or admit to having made employees work while they were partially unemployed or even on leave …

In an interview with L’Equipe on Sunday, Longued was obviously asked about these recordings. But rather than calm the game, the President of Bordeaux wants to be offensive.

“This is an orchestrated smearing enterprise, the point of no return has been reached.”

“Recording people without their knowledge, disclosing them by making decontextualized montages, is a cowardly and despicable process that I cannot let go without reacting,” he says. All this has only one goal: to weaken and discredit the institution that is the Girondins. This is an orchestrated smearing enterprise and I think so, we can say that the point of no return has been reached.” And to announce: “I will file a complaint.”

Even if it makes the situation even worse? “But they (ultramarines) don’t want cohabitation,” says Longued. They are engaged in a power struggle. If they do not change their attitude, I do not see how they can do that. What happened this week is unacceptable.”

As for Thiodet, even though he suggests that he does not condone all of Thiodet’s comments, Longupée supports him. “He is the target of a relentless and threatening that has lasted for several months,” the leader said. As far as I’m concerned, he has the confidence of the club and mine to take up the challenge entrusted to him: filling the stands and growing our fan base.” There’s still work to be done.