Home Sports News football Bordeaux: Longufish will file a complaint against ultramarines
Sports Newsfootball

Bordeaux: Longufish will file a complaint against ultramarines

By kenyan

In an interview with L’Equipe on Sunday, the president of the Girondins de Bordeaux, Frédéric Longuépée, announced that he would file a complaint against the Ultramarines, the club’s main fan group. The latter unveiled several audio recordings in the week implicating him and his collaborator Antony Thiodet.

If Frédéric Longuépée was betting on stopping the season to clear the tensions at the Girondins de Bordeaux, it was missed. Heavily criticised by the Ultramarines – the main group of supporters – for several months, the CEO saw this week the Ultras publish on social networks audio recordings from private meetings held between December 2019 and March 2020 between the Bordeaux executives and subscribers of the club.

In these “leaks” we can hear the voices of Longupee and Antony Thiodet, the head of ticketing, his close collaborator. The two men evoke several themes such as their relationship with local amateur football and the passages in front of the DNCG, scratch former players of the club openly opposed to their policy, accuse a journalist from South West who follows the club to be a former ultra, or admit to having made employees work while they were partially unemployed or even on leave …

In an interview with L’Equipe on Sunday, Longued was obviously asked about these recordings. But rather than calm the game, the President of Bordeaux wants to be offensive.

“This is an orchestrated smearing enterprise, the point of no return has been reached.”

“Recording people without their knowledge, disclosing them by making decontextualized montages, is a cowardly and despicable process that I cannot let go without reacting,” he says. All this has only one goal: to weaken and discredit the institution that is the Girondins. This is an orchestrated smearing enterprise and I think so, we can say that the point of no return has been reached.” And to announce: “I will file a complaint.”

Even if it makes the situation even worse? “But they (ultramarines) don’t want cohabitation,” says Longued. They are engaged in a power struggle. If they do not change their attitude, I do not see how they can do that. What happened this week is unacceptable.”

As for Thiodet, even though he suggests that he does not condone all of Thiodet’s comments, Longupée supports him. “He is the target of a relentless and threatening that has lasted for several months,” the leader said. As far as I’m concerned, he has the confidence of the club and mine to take up the challenge entrusted to him: filling the stands and growing our fan base.” There’s still work to be done.

Previous articleHackers invade Globoplay and send mass notification to users

RELATED ARTICLES

football

for Le Graet, the clubs are not grateful enough to the state

kenyan -
In an interview broadcast on Canal , Noel Le Graet praised the action of the government, which granted zero-rate loans to clubs because of...
Read more
football

Bundesliga: Pavard scorer for Bayern’s resumption

kenyan -
Bayern quickly found their way back to winning ways at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday (2-0). Benjamin Pavard, the only Frenchman in...
Read more
football

OL: Graet reframes Aulas who “goes a little too far”

kenyan -
In an interview with Canal , Noel Le Graet responded to jean-Michel Aulas's attacks. The OL president accuses the authorities of having closed the...
Read more
15,638FansLike
3,453FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

IEBC apologizes for irregularities on new 2017 election report

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has apologized to the public after uploading misleading 2017 election results. On the 16th of May 2020,...
Read more

Uhuru wants to impeach Ruto – Moses Kuria

News Connie Mukenyi -
Moses Kuria, Gatundu South Member of Parliament, in a new turn of events, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of plotting to impeach his deputy...
Read more

These are the 8 sanitizer brands banned by KEBS

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has suspended eight sanitizer brands that they found substandard. According to the regulator, the eight companies did not...
Read more

Healthcare workers suspend strike for 21 days

News Edwin Ginni -
Healthcare workers who were supposed to down tools on Monday have announced suspending their strike for 21 days. Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General...
Read more

DJ Evolve released from hospital after shooting incident

Entertainment Chuoyo Protus -
Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has been discharged from the hospital after nearly four months. In a post on Instagram, DJ Evolve revealed...
Read more

2 Kenyan journalists in trouble in Tanzania for interviewing residents on Covid-19 pandemic

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Two Kenyan journalists have found themselves in trouble with Tanzania government after police, on Saturday, arrested them while interviewing members of the public on...
Read more

Magufuli pushes ahead with defiance, promises to open sports and colleges

Health Chuoyo Protus -
President Magufuli has stated that he will reopen colleges and sports this coming week as COVID-19 cases reduce in the country. Without giving exact figures...
Read more

Siaya boat tragedy: 5 dead after boat capsized in River Nzoia

County News Edwin Ginni -
Five people have died after a motorboat they were riding capsized in the pregnant River Nzoia in Siaya County. The incident occurred on Saturday at...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke