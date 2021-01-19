Home Sports football Bordeaux negotiates for Pedro Ferreira
Sportsfootball

Bordeaux negotiates for Pedro Ferreira

By kenyan

Pedro Ferreira (23) did not miss his debut in Denmark. In the space of 12 Superliga starts with Aalborg, the midfielder trained at Sporting CP (alongside Rafael Leão in particular) was named in the typical team of the season by observers. A great performance which has not gone unnoticed on the market.

The Girondins de Bordeaux, who follow the former resident of Varzim since the passage of Paulo Sousa on their bench, are discussing with the Danish club about the terms of a possible transfer this winter or this summer to believe some echoes. The box-to-box, under contract until 2024, would not say no to an adventure in Ligue 1.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke