Bordeaux negotiates for Pedro Ferreira

Pedro Ferreira (23) did not miss his debut in Denmark. In the space of 12 Superliga starts with Aalborg, the midfielder trained at Sporting CP (alongside Rafael Leão in particular) was named in the typical team of the season by observers. A great performance which has not gone unnoticed on the market.

The Girondins de Bordeaux, who follow the former resident of Varzim since the passage of Paulo Sousa on their bench, are discussing with the Danish club about the terms of a possible transfer this winter or this summer to believe some echoes. The box-to-box, under contract until 2024, would not say no to an adventure in Ligue 1.

🏆 EFTERÅRETS HOLD 🏆Mange 3F Superliga profiler har leveret and fantastisk flot efterår, men hvordan ser den stærkeste start-11’er ud 🤔 Vi har spurgt henholdsvis fans på FB og Instagram 🙌, vores eksperter 🤓 og selv dykken 📊 ned i statist#sldk | # efteråretshold pic.twitter.com/rMOCCeF5N0 – 3F Superliga (@Superligaen) December 31, 2020