Bordeaux: new clash between management and supporters

“We deplore the attitude of the most virulent supporters of the South Turn who have chosen and organized the non-compliance with the Covid measures by meeting in groups at the bottom of the stand. We hope that this attitude will not generate contamination ”, here is the message that the management of the Girondins de Bordeaux cracked after the match against OL (0-0). Atmosphere. Already during the whole meeting, the few Ultras present at Matmut Atlantique have not stopped demanding the resignation of Frédéric Longuépée, the president of the club.

These same Ultras did not hesitate to respond to the accusations of the governing body of the Girondins. A response on Twitter, which has everything to be described as scathing: “During this time, the partners strut without masks in their stands, for all to see. This tweet is an insult coupled with class contempt. And for your information, the Virage Sud, IN ITS ENTIRETY, wears the protective mask. You are despicable ”. The words are strong: enough to add fuel to the fire while the tea towel has been burning for a long time between the supporters and the Bordeaux management.