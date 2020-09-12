Home Sports football Bordeaux: new clash between management and supporters
Sportsfootball

Bordeaux: new clash between management and supporters

By kenyan

“We deplore the attitude of the most virulent supporters of the South Turn who have chosen and organized the non-compliance with the Covid measures by meeting in groups at the bottom of the stand. We hope that this attitude will not generate contamination ”, here is the message that the management of the Girondins de Bordeaux cracked after the match against OL (0-0). Atmosphere. Already during the whole meeting, the few Ultras present at Matmut Atlantique have not stopped demanding the resignation of Frédéric Longuépée, the president of the club.

These same Ultras did not hesitate to respond to the accusations of the governing body of the Girondins. A response on Twitter, which has everything to be described as scathing: “During this time, the partners strut without masks in their stands, for all to see. This tweet is an insult coupled with class contempt. And for your information, the Virage Sud, IN ITS ENTIRETY, wears the protective mask. You are despicable ”. The words are strong: enough to add fuel to the fire while the tea towel has been burning for a long time between the supporters and the Bordeaux management.

Related news

football

Neymar goes to Puma

kenyan -
Huge blow from Puma in the transfer market! The German brand has announced the recruitment of the Parisian star Neymar who therefore...
Read more
football

Young Boys Bern take a closer look at Jordan Siebatcheu

kenyan -
Arrived in June in 2018 against a check for € 12 million from the Stade de Reims, Jordan Siebatcheu should leave Rennes this summer....
Read more
football

Dimitri Payet launches his truths on the PSG-OM rivalry

kenyan -
The Olympique de Marseille player spoke about the rivalry between his club and Paris Saint-Germain, and notably returned to his various chambers which took...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,768FansLike
3,527FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

EdF: Hugo Lloris’ hot reaction

football kenyan -
Author of an excellent performance tonight, Hugo Lloris fully contributed to the first success of the France team in the Nations League against Sweden...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid regain hope with Gareth Bale

football kenyan -
Even if it will be very complicated to get rid of the Welshman, the Merengues leaders still have a silver lining. "Who could get...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke