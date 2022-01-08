Bordeaux-OM: the funny evening of Benoît Costil

If Olympique de Marseille won its first success on Bordeaux soil, it is partly because of a big mistake by the Girondins goalkeeper. The latter also had a very funny evening. Because, at the base, he was not even to play this meeting.

Benoît Costil will remember this Friday January 7, 2022 for a long time. The Girondins de Bordeaux goalkeeper knows that he will forever be part of the navy-and-white team which has not been able to continue the incredible series of 44 years without defeat against OM in Bordeaux. A defeat (0-1) with a very bitter taste. Indeed, the Girondins were hit hard by covid-19 and, in normal times, Costil should never have played this match. But faced with the many absent, the former Caennais ended up obtaining a derogation.

“My case is clear, I was not within the time frame necessary to play, but I was lucky to have a good covid, I had no symptoms When I understood that we would play, I I had this strong will to be on the pitch, it didn’t go as planned with just one mistake in the match. I had the will to go coal for this team and this fantastic club ”, he explained to the microphone of Prime Video. Indeed, if Bordeaux lost, it is partly because of a big error of recovery in the 37th minute which benefited Cengiz Ünder.

Costil was not to play

Dominators, but devilishly ineffective and imprecise, the Phocéens were satisfied with this gift offered by the opposing goalkeeper to win. A big blow for an Imperial Costil after returning from the locker room with no less than five stops against Caleta-Car (52nd), Guendouzi (55th), Ünder (62nd, 78th) and Payet (73rd), but punished on his only blunder of the meeting. However, there is no question of hiding behind the context of the match.

“I allow Marseille to win this match. I have to take it upon myself. I have to take responsibility for this result. I apologize to the team and the supporters. My first idea was to put in front, it was the option I had chosen from the start. My choice is not good and then my technical gesture is not good. I am wrong from start to finish on this action », he told Prime Video. Cursed evening.