Bordeaux – OM: the notes of the match

At the opening of the 20th day of Ligue 1, OM of a very good Dimitri Payet broke the curse by winning in Bordeaux (1-0), after 44 years and 36 games without a win in Gironde. Cengiz Ünder allowed Jorge Sampaoli’s men to temporarily pass PSG in front of OGC Nice.

At the opening of the 20th day of Ligue 1, Bordeaux received OM. The Girondins, 17th in the standings and decimated by the Covid for three weeks, hoped to keep their historic invincibility at home against the Marseillais (43 years old). Unsurprisingly, the meeting was clearly dominated by Jorge Sampaoli’s men. The Olympians even turned 75% possession after the first 20 minutes even if opportunities were scarce.

Only Caleta Car had known how to be dangerous when his shot had hit the bar of Costil (12th). The other attempts of Harit (7th) Payet (16th) or even Luan Peres (26th) lacked precision. But the Marseillais ended up finding the fault thanks to a blunder by Benoit Costil. The French goalkeeper sent a six-meter straight into the feet of Cengiz Ünder who only had to transform (0-1, 37th).

Costil shines, in vain

In the second period, the Bordelais showed a whole different face, more offensive. Logically, they also conceded more chances, but this time, Costil was watching (52nd, 55th, 62nd, 72nd, 77th) and allowed his team to stay alive in this meeting. For their part, Dimitri Payet’s teammates seemed to have much less control over the meeting.

But faced with a Bordeaux team which plunged physically in the last minutes, OM retained their advantage until the end and therefore broke an incredible series of 43 years without the slightest victory in Bordeaux. In the standings, the Olympians take second place with 3 points ahead of Nice, but 10 behind PSG. Bordeaux is still 17th while waiting for the other matches of the weekend.

Man of the match: Payet (7.5): the conductor of the OM has again made speak his vision of the game above the average. His ease in finding his partners at the right tempo, both on the right and on the left, was obvious, even if a few small technical inaccuracies were noted. The No. 10 Olympian could have been a passer with his subtle transmissions for Guendouzi (55th) or Ünder (62nd). The former West Ham player was also very valuable on set pieces (11th, 51st). Note that Payet’s call sucked up the Gironde defense and created space for Ünder to open the scoring (37th). If he did not find the fault (16th, 73rd, 79th), he was in any case decisive.

FC Girondins de Bordeaux:

Costil (4,5): the Bordeaux goalkeeper is the author of a terrible error on the Marseille goal (37th) while his team seemed well in place defensively. This goal called into question the Bordeaux tactics. In the second half, they conceded five shots on target all stopped by Costil, especially during the first quarter of an hour after the break (51st, 55th and 61st). He can clearly blame himself for his mistake which costs an unexpected point in view of the situation. But without him, Bordeaux could have taken a much larger score.

Pembélé (4): rather shy in the first half, he only attempted one or two slight forays into the opposing camp at the start of the match. His loss of the ball after a risky raise from Costil leads to a dangerous shot from Payet (7th). A little more present in the second half, he stopped a counter-attack around the hour mark but he missed his control in the box on a pass from Elis a few minutes later. Frustrating match for the former Parisian.

Kwateng (4.5): in the first period, OM went a lot to their side, he who is not used to this position of left side. Overall serious, especially in his withdrawal, however, he sometimes left space behind his back forcing him to fill. He is still the author of some loss of dangerous bullets, especially the one that brings the dangerous shot of Ünder (27th).

Gregersen (5): he could have done better on his return after Costil’s error on the Marseille goal (37th). He recovered in the second half by being serious defensively and trying to go forward. Note that he against a dangerous strike from Dimitri Payet a quarter of an hour from the end.

Mexer (5): the Bordeaux central defender was the author of a serious first half during which he was quite good in positioning and anticipation. In the second half he was less visible but did not make any glaring errors. Not a failed game, but not a fantastic game either.

Sissokho (6.5): the young midfielder (19) is by far the best Bordeaux player in the first half, and one of the best in the second. He was the author of many recoveries, forward passes and a burst of energy that was nice to see in a very calm game. All this while having received a yellow card from the 13th minute. Replaced by Fransergio (75th) .

Dilrosun (4): the Dutchman was invisible in the first half. The tactical change in the second half gave him a little more room but overall his performance remains very timid. Not successful on his indirect set pieces, he framed his free kick (75th) but he was far from worrying the opposing goalkeeper.

Lacoux (6.5): the other strong man in the Bordeaux match with Sissokho. Also very young (19 years old), he showed that he had the ball. Technical quality, an elegant grip and good passing quality. He was the author of what should have been an assist on Hwang’s shot late in the first period. Replaced by Sekou Mara (79th).

Oudin (4.5): a little more present than his counterpart on the left, he tried, in vain, a few accelerations in the first period but it was not his day technically. He forces a strike early in the second half that does not worry Lopez. On the hour mark, he tries a cross that could have hoped for better. Replaced by Adli (70th). As usual, he brought a little intensity to the end of the match, to no avail.

Elis (4): in the first half a little pressing and that’s almost it, except for a semblance of overflow which was nipped in the bud from the start. He was a little more dangerous in the second half trying two crosses (69th). He will end the match on the right side, without being able to tell the difference.

Hwang (3.5): very little in sight in the first half, especially with this monumental failure against Pau Lopez just before the break which could have put the two teams back on an equal footing. In the second half, he took a volley center but his shot, although on target, was not supported. Replaced by Mbaye Niang (79th).

Olympic Marseille :

Lopez (6): if he had nothing to do in the first period, he was very happy to see Hwang completely miss his shot when it came to him (42nd). Overall, the Spaniard has evolved high enough to participate in the game and his stimulus qualities have allowed his partners to come out (well) cleanly. He quietly captured the shots on target from Bordeaux (69th, 74th), doing the job properly even on his aerial sorties. Warned for protest (90th).

L. Peres (6.5): Little put in difficulty (4 clearances, 1 interception), the Brazilian was still taken of speed on one or two occasions by the vivacity of the opposing attackers. Without consequence. Like what he showed in the Coupe de France, we saw him evolve more regularly at the forefront, achieving some sharp transmissions forward. He did not hesitate to take his chance, in vain (31st).

Caleta-Car (6.5): the 2018 vice-world champion delivered an overall solid performance. He was strong behind (7/8 in the duel), especially in the duels, both on the ground and in the air, and serene in the area, with good positioning. With a little more success, he could have opened the scoring if his recovery had not touched the square of Costil (11th) or make the break on this good header diverted by Costil (51st).

Saliba (6.5): the defender on loan from Arsenal has shown that he is ready to confirm his excellent first half of the season with OM. Always vigilant and solid, both in the cover and in the duels (4/5 in the duel), his interventions reassured his partners and his goalkeeper. Saliba is starting again on the same basis, to the great happiness of the Olympians.

Lirola (6): comfortable with the ball in his foot and enterprising in his right lane, the Spaniard returned a correct copy. At the origin of the first opportunity of the match with a good center back for Harit (6th), he was not put in difficulty on his side, where he also enjoyed a little less space. in the last 45 minutes.

Kamara (6): The first spearhead of this Olympian team, the versatile Marseille, coming to squeeze between the two centers when his team plays, has done a lot of good on the lawn of Matmut Atlantique. The man who is already free to engage wherever he sees fit has perfectly supported his defense, as a real sentinel. His missed header almost turned into an assist but Caleta-Car found the square of Costil (11th).

Guendouzi (6.5): very active in the midfield and always moving between the lines, the other player of this formation on loan from Arsenal had a very good match against the FCGB. Well present in front of his surface but also in front of that of Bordeaux, he has done good in all areas of the field, playing on one of his great qualities. With a bit of extra lucidity, the former Lorient could have sheltered OM (55th).

Payet (7.5): see above.

Ünder (7): the Turkish international has gained momentum in Bordeaux. At first a little too shy in the danger zone, like his shot away from the frame (28th), playing too much backwards and not taking enough initiative, he then managed to free himself to s ‘express freely at Matmut Atlantique. The player loaned by Roma showed composure to open the scoring, taking advantage of a gross recovery error from Costil (37th). Regulating by his admirable technicality, he could have afforded a double by being more killer against the opposing goalkeeper (62, 78th). Replaced by Targhalline (90th + 2) , who took his first steps in Ligue 1.

Harit (6.5): Positioned in a playmaker role that he likes, the former Nantes player delivered a good performance. Very generous in the effort, coming to lend a hand in his defense as soon as necessary, the Moroccan was very disciplined, actively participating in the collective balance of his people. If he narrowly missed in the last move on a center back from Lirola (6th), he was very valuable in the conservation of the ball and precise in his transmissions (93% of successful passes). Replaced by Balerdi (75th).

Luis Henrique (4): rather discreet in his left lane, the Brazilian striker did not shine very much on the meadow of Matmut Atlantique. He never managed to take the best one against one on Pembélé, or against Gregersen (0/3 in the duel), also standing out for his lack of accuracy in certain transmissions to the heart of the game, even if that towards Payet could have been decisive (73rd). Replaced by De La Fuente (75th).