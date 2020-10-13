Home Sports football Bordeaux: Samuel Kalu and Mexer return injured from selection
Bordeaux: Samuel Kalu and Mexer return injured from selection

By kenyan

The international truce hurts the Girondins de Bordeaux. While Hatem Ben Arfa tries to regain his physical form, the scapular club records injuries to Samuel Kalu (23) and Mexer (32) while they were with their respective teams.

The Nigerian winger suffers “A tear in the hamstring of the left thigh.” No downtime has been communicated but 20 minutes speaks of a month’s shutdown The Mozambican central defender is also the victim of a “Hamstring injury” which seems less important than that of his partner.

