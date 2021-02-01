Bordeaux sends Josh Maja on loan to Fulham

Despite some great promises, Josh Maja (22) has never really succeeded in winning the Girondins de Bordeaux. Arrived free from Sunderland two years ago, the Nigerian international striker will have scored only ten goals in fifty appearances under the colors of the club in the scapular.

Jean-Louis Gasset not really counting on him for the second part of the season, the Gironde club decided to loan him for the next six months in the Premier League, on the side of Fulham. He should digitally replace Aboubakar Kamara who joined Dijon on loan.

Josh Maja is loaned until the end of the season at @FulhamFC. We wish you the best in @premierleague @joshmaja ! pic.twitter.com/xjSn5TF4Z9 – FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) February 1, 2021