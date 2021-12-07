Borussia Dortmund: a simple fine for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham (18) shouldn’t be worried after all. As a reminder, the young Englishman from Borussia Dortmund caused a scandal in Germany after his statements on the referee of the match against Bayern Munich. A very heavy sanction was therefore expected, but the BVB has just made an announcement.

“The sports court described Bellingham’s statement as” unsportsmanlike conduct “and fined the England international (€ 40,000). Borussia Dortmund and the player have accepted the verdict, so Jude Bellingham is eligible to play in the Bundesliga match next Saturday at VfL Bochum ”, can we read in the press release published by the Marsupials.

Das Sportgericht des Deutschen Fußball-Bundes hat Jude Bellingham (18) für seine TV-Aussage über Schiedsrichter Felix Zwayer nach dem Bundesligaspiel zwischen Borussia Dortmund und dem FC Bayern München vom letzten Samstag nicht gesperrt.Zum Artiko/ UdPx2cYPtw – Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 7, 2021