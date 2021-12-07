HomeSportsfootballBorussia Dortmund: a simple fine for Jude Bellingham
Sportsfootball

Borussia Dortmund: a simple fine for Jude Bellingham

By kenyan

Jude Bellingham (18) shouldn’t be worried after all. As a reminder, the young Englishman from Borussia Dortmund caused a scandal in Germany after his statements on the referee of the match against Bayern Munich. A very heavy sanction was therefore expected, but the BVB has just made an announcement.

“The sports court described Bellingham’s statement as” unsportsmanlike conduct “and fined the England international (€ 40,000). Borussia Dortmund and the player have accepted the verdict, so Jude Bellingham is eligible to play in the Bundesliga match next Saturday at VfL Bochum ”, can we read in the press release published by the Marsupials.

