Borussia Dortmund build on Chelsea’s hopes

Three years ago, Borussia Dortmund snatched a great Manchester City hope named Jadon Sancho, then 17 years old, for the sum of 7 million euros. The rest is known. The Englishman has exploded, as has its market value, valued at 117 million euros by the specialist site Transfermarkt. A brilliant move that the BVB wants to repeat. In search of the rare gem, the German club The Sun set his sights on a great talent of Chelsea, Charlie Wesbter (16 years).

The player born on 31 January 2004 is a central midfielder and plays for the England U17s. The newspaper reports that the Englishman has been voted the best player of the 2019 Kevin De Bruyne Cup (U15 tournament taking place in Belgium), won with Chelsea. Dortmund are hoping to try their luck to repatriate him. The good news is that the German club have even been warned that the transfer could take place. Case to follow.