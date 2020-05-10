Home Sports News football Borussia Dortmund build on Chelsea's hopes
Sports Newsfootball

Borussia Dortmund build on Chelsea’s hopes

By kenyan

Three years ago, Borussia Dortmund snatched a great Manchester City hope named Jadon Sancho, then 17 years old, for the sum of 7 million euros. The rest is known. The Englishman has exploded, as has its market value, valued at 117 million euros by the specialist site Transfermarkt. A brilliant move that the BVB wants to repeat. In search of the rare gem, the German club The Sun set his sights on a great talent of Chelsea, Charlie Wesbter (16 years).

The player born on 31 January 2004 is a central midfielder and plays for the England U17s. The newspaper reports that the Englishman has been voted the best player of the 2019 Kevin De Bruyne Cup (U15 tournament taking place in Belgium), won with Chelsea. Dortmund are hoping to try their luck to repatriate him. The good news is that the German club have even been warned that the transfer could take place. Case to follow.

Previous articleTransfer market Olympique Lyonnais has made its decision for Houssem Aouar!
Next articlePolitical dynasties: Uhuru set to replace Murkomen with Gideon Moi

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Transfer market Olympique Lyonnais has made its decision for Houssem Aouar!

kenyan -
Very courted for several weeks, the young Lyon midfielder should leave the Rhône this summer. The management of the OL aware of the...
Read more
football

Bernard Caiazzo puts Jean-Michel Aulas back in his place

kenyan -
Since the announcement of the Professional Football League to end the 2019/2020 season with ten days to go, the president of Olympique...
Read more
football

RC Lens holds its first recruit

kenyan -
Promoted to Ligue 1 after the confirmation of his place as fc Lorient's runners-up this season, following the stoppage of the Championship...
Read more
15,609FansLike
3,449FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Political dynasties: Uhuru set to replace Murkomen with Gideon Moi

Politics Connie Mukenyi -
The political atmosphere in the country continues to be tensed as President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to replace Murkomen with Gideon Moi. These speculations come...
Read more

India sets new post-lockdown factory reopening rules after Vizag gas leak

World News Edwin Ginni -
India has issued new rules to ensure a safe reopening of manufacturing plants after a nationwide lockdown. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide...
Read more

Lia kabisa – Ted Josiah on why men should cry

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Legendary music producer Ted Josiah has called upon men to feel free and cry whenever they feel like. According to him, crying is healthy,...
Read more

New tough measures for truck drivers as the fight against Covid-19 continues

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Truck drivers will be faced with tough times ahead as new stringent measures have been imposed in the fight against Covid-19 menace. During the daily...
Read more

Diamond hataki watu wana nuka maziwa – Juma Lokole

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Diamond Platnumz is called Simba for a reason. So far, the jeje hitmaker has managed to find girlfriends from the East African jungle dating from...
Read more

KPA Manager arrested over Sh214 million graft

News Stanley Kasee -
Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike and his wife have been arrested over Sh214.5 million-graft in the company. Nyoike will be charged alongside...
Read more

Zuchu says she is not Diamond’s new catch

Entertainment Tracy Nabwile -
Last month, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz announced that his label Wasafi Classic Babe (WCB) had signed its second female artiste, Zuchu. A lot of...
Read more

Kenyans stranded in China finally arrive home

News Tracy Nabwile -
Approximately one hundred and sixty-five Kenyans who were stranded in China have finally arrived home. The group of people arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke