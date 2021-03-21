Borussia Dortmund condemn racist attacks on Jude Bellingham

After the draw between Borussia Dortmund and Cologne, young midfielder Jude Bellingham was the victim of racist attacks on his social networks. The 17-year-old England international denounced his actions on his account Instagram.

Borussia Dortmund also wanted to defend their player on social networks. “Racism is not an opinion! We condemn racist comments against Jude Bellingham ”, can we read on their account Twitter. In addition to the German club, it is also the English selection which also condemned the insults. She said she was “disgusted with the attacks” suffered by her players. Already, when playing in Birmingham, Jude Bellingham had been the victim of racism. “Times must change. We must do more “, he had declared.