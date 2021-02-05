Borussia Dortmund consider Jadon Sancho leaving this summer

The winter transfer window has just closed its doors but some teams are already thinking about this summer, such as Borussia Dortmund. With a deficit of 75 million euros, the German club will have to sell some items with high market value in a few months to restore the situation. And one player appears on the transfer list.

According to information from Sport1, Borussen leaders are getting used to the idea that Jadon Sancho will leave during the summer transfer market. As the media explains, two English clubs are interested in the English winger, namely Chelsea and Manchester United. Regarding Erling Braut Haaland, Sport1 simply adds that the Norwegian will not be for sale.