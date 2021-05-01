Borussia Dortmund: Mino Raiola reveals the clubs where Erling Haaland could play and tackle Ligue 1!

In an interview with Spain, Erling Haaland’s agent spoke more about the Borussia Dortmund star’s future.

He will probably be the main agitator of the next transfer window, insofar as unlike Kylian Mbappé or Neymar, his departure seems certain. In an interview with AS this Saturday, Mino Raiola, agent of the Norwegian cyborg, again hinted that a departure was the most likely option for his foal. But questions inevitably arise: which club would suit him best? Who, in times of crisis, can afford it? The Italian gave some answers.

“Afford, I don’t know, because I haven’t studied finance. But I believe so, Real Madrid can afford it. I think everyone can afford it. But the question is another: can Madrid afford not to buy Haaland? What about Barça? It’s complicated but not impossible. It is the job of a club president. It’s the same for clubs as it is for players. A train is passing and what are you doing, are you taking it or not? “, explained the agent of Paul Pogba, Mario Balotelli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among others.

Mino Raiola cuts Ligue 1

If PSG have never been presented as a serious contender, it will in any case not be a credible option for the BVB striker. “When a club like Barcelona or Madrid arrives, so big, with so much history, it’s hard to say no. PSG arrive in this match. PSG join this group of big clubs, City are trying to get there, Juve have always been there. It is also important to know in which league they are playing. PSG play in the worst championship of the great “, added the sulphurous agent transalpine.

That is clear. No question for Erling Haaland to play in Ligue 1. The two Spanish ogres, Chelsea and the two Manchester teams therefore seem to have priority in this exciting issue. It only remains to convince the main concerned, who has Europe at his feet.