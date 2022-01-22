Borussia Dortmund: Mino Raiola’s state of health upsets the future of Erling Haaland!

The future of Erling Haaland is on everyone’s lips during this winter transfer window. Courted by the biggest European teams, the serial scorer of Borussia Dortmund is beginning to get annoyed by the pressure put on him by his leaders, at a time when his agent Mino Raiola is encountering serious health problems. A situation that could also completely change the situation according to the Spanish media.

On January 12, the news of the emergency hospitalization of the famous agent Mino Raiola caused a number of reactions on the football planet. The clan of the player representative then calmed things down by saying that it was only a control planned in advance. However, the latest information revealed by the newspaper Picture revealed that the state of health of the representative of Erling Haaland (21 years old) had further deteriorated. “It is a lung condition unrelated to the coronavirus”, reported the German media. Yesterday afternoon, Mediaset Sports pointed out that Raiola had been released after spending several hours in intensive care, but this worrying news could, despite everything, change the future of the Norwegian giant.

In this context, Mundo Deportivo indeed indicates, this Saturday, that the problems encountered by Mino Raiola, released from the San Rafaelle hospital on Friday, made the future of number 9 of the Marsupials more and more uncertain. And for good reason. Having a first-rate influence on the decisions taken by his proteges, the 54-year-old Italian does not seem, today, able to fully support the cyborg as to his possible future destination. In addition, the Catalan media specifies that Raiola’s way of working is not common. Only surrounded by four or five people, including an image consultant, an economist or even a lawyer, the Transalpin does not have an army of collaborators as may be the case with his counterparts Jonathan Barnett or Jorge Mendes, which have numerous offices around the world and a complete organization chart.

The situation around Erling Haaland is becoming uncertain!

Although there is now a verbal pact between Raiola and Borussia Dortmund to facilitate the departure of the Norwegian international (15 caps, 12 goals) this summer, for an estimated amount of between 75 and 100 million (excluding commissions ), the situation – instead of becoming clearer – thus becomes filled with uncertainties. A new twist which should also not suit the BvB and its president Hans-Joaquim Watzke who recently encouraged Erling Haaland, under contract until 2024, to position himself quickly. A pressure to which the principal concerned had not failed to react lately.

“Borussia pushes me to make a decision on certain things. But I just want to play football. That probably means I’m going to have to get things going soon. I never spoke before about respecting the club. Things will happen soon. The ideal would be not to have to decide now because there are a lot of matches and I would like to focus on that, but I can’t., said the native of Leeds. Author of 22 goals and 6 assists in 19 matches in all competitions, Haaland remains a priority target for teams like Barça, Real or Manchester City who have no intention of letting go. deal with its Spanish competitors. But at a time when Borussia Dortmund and its suitors await clarification, Erling Haaland’s future is likely to become increasingly unclear.