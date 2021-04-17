Borussia Dortmund: nothing goes for Thomas Meunier

Arrived as a free agent at Borussia Dortmund, and with his Parisian experience and the Champions League, Thomas Meunier had to supervise the young people and ensure the succession of Achraf Hakimi. A season soon to be complete later, the observation is simple. The Belgian is living a complicated adventure where he is now number 4 in the hierarchy at his post …

Thomas Meunier’s adventure at Borussia Dortmund does not really go as planned. Recruited for his qualities as a defender-attacker, his experience in the Champions League and free from any contract, the Belgian appeared to be a very good deal on all technical and economic levels. But this first season in Germany ends slowly and the situation is clear. Meunier (29 years old) disappoints, like the whole of the BvB with a few exceptions. Arrived to be the holder and supervise this young team, he is now relayed as number 4 in the hierarchy at his post. A hell of a failure.

In retrospect, Lucien Favre’s departure in December hurt him. In trouble in the right lane of this defense at 4, he lived his first months with difficulty, receiving in particular a rain of criticism with the defeat of his team against Bayern (2-3) on November 7. The takeover of Edin Terzić on the bench of the Borussen cut off the little credit he had left. Still a holder in January, he is also the victim of a small knee injury which will condemn him for the end of the season. Since this physical glitch, he has only started 2 Bundesliga games for another defeat against Bayern and a draw in Cologne.

Number 4 in Terzić’s mind

Already in January, he admitted living a delicate start to the adventure, evoking the truncated end of the season in France, a not yet optimal physical form and a lack of offensive statistics. This time, it is squarely the playing time that is lacking. “It’s not the Miller of great evenings. Here since January, injuries, I haven’t played a lot of matches. I play a game every now and then. I’m lacking rhythm, it’s complicated ”, noted the former Club Bruges at the microphone of the RTBF during the last international break, where he was able to play 180 minutes in the jersey of the Red Devils against Belarus and Wales, with two assists.

In selection, Meunier evolves in a more offensive position in the right piston of a 3-4-3. Of himself, he admits to feeling better there. “The first part of the season I played everything but I played like a defender. This is not what suits me. I am in a team that must play, much more offensive than others. I must have this additional contribution, show my offensive qualities. I am responsible for my own performances, but on the pitch nobody plays alone. If my teammate with whom I would have the most relations on the field is not in good shape, if Jadon Sancho is in front of me and he is completely off, my game will be rotten, as much as his. “

In Belgium, we are worried

The fact remains that since the selection parenthesis, the back-right no longer plays at all. Outpaced by the young Mateu Morey, who lived a complicated match, he entered ten minutes from the end of the first leg against Manchester City but remained on the bench in the return. To replace the young Spaniard, Terzić preferred Thorgan Hazard to him. Worse yet, the situation has deteriorated over the last two weekends in the Bundesliga. During the defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, it was Emre Can who played right back. Then Morey took the place, supplemented at the end of the meeting by the veteran Łukasz Piszczek during the narrow success against Stuttgart. Each time, Meunier was content to look at his partners.

In Belgium, we are starting to worry. Two months before the Euro, this situation is likely to weigh in the decisions of Roberto Martinez. “It’s a bit like the sign of the descent into hell. It seems clear that Edin Terzic doesn’t have it at all right now. It even becomes humiliating when Mateu Morey walks past you, then Emre Can, then Pizsczek, then now Hazard ”, regretted the former international Thomas Chatelle this week on Proximus Sport, the broadcaster of the Champions League in the country. “The Devils have their wings nailed to the ground”, he completes today in his column for the DH. Succeeding Achraf Hakimi is no easy task.

What future for Meunier?

Besides the Euro, the former Parisian must also wonder what Borussia Dortmund will do with him this summer, especially without qualifying in the Champions League. Under contract until 2024, a player of his caliber cannot be satisfied with a replacement role, as his salary obviously weighs on the club’s finances. The arrival of Marco Rose this summer will undoubtedly guide the decision of the management and the 29-year-old Belgian. Coming from the Red Bull school, the German coach advocates attacking football that may suit Thomas Meunier but he still has to find form. And it is up to him to lead this fight.