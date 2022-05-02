Menu
Borussia Dortmund offers Nico Schlotterbeck

Date:

It is a very nice operation that Borussia Dortmund has just carried out. The Marsupials announced on Monday the recruitment, starting next season, of central defender Nico Schlotterbeck (22). The robust (1.91m) German international (2 caps) is currently on loan from Union Berlin to Freiburg, current 4th in the Bundesliga, and embodies the future of Mannschaft across the Rhine. He initialed a lease binding him to the Marsupials until June 30, 2027 after successfully passing his medical examination on Monday.

“His profile fits perfectly with the BVB”said Michael Zorc, the future ex-sports director of the BvB in the Yellow and Black press release. “I want to create clarity for SC Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and myself personally. It is important for me to fully concentrate on the remaining three games with SC Freiburg.”, for his part, specified the principal concerned. Nico Schlotterbeck is already Dortmund’s second summer signing, as Nicklas Süle, another central defender, will land freely after the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich.

