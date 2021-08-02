Borussia Dortmund on Euro revelation

Excellent during Euro 2020 where he shone with Hungary to the point of appearing in our eleven type of U23, central defender Attila Szalai is popular. The 23-year-old is currently playing with Turkish side Fenerbahçe, but Borussia Dortmund are interested in him according to Turkish sports media TGRT Haber Spor. While the file leading to Merih Demiral (Juventus) promises to be complicated, the German club is studying other avenues.

Going on the attack for Attila Szalai, the Ruhr club made an initial offer of € 12m, but Fenerbahçe priced his young talent at € 20m and planned to turn down all offers. lower. Attila Szalai has been in Fenerbahçe since the winter of 2021 and an arrival against 2 million euros from Apollo Limassol.