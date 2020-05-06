Borussia Dortmund put eight players on the market!

Borussia Dortmund want to clean up their squad this summer. The club wants to see eight players leave, not least.

As everyone knows from now on, clubs will have to find cash this summer to counter the disastrous effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their finances. Thus, in Spain, some clubs will have problems to get their undesirables out. But this will also be the case in Germany where Borussia Dormtund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, has already drawn up a list of players on the start.

This Wednesday morning, Bild list of those who will absolutely have to leave and there are 8! There is one that everyone is already talking about, Mario Gotze (27 years), who will be at the end of his contract this summer and who is interested in the OGC Nice. The 27-year-old flanker Nico Schultz (contract until 2024), who landed for almost 25 million euros last year, is already on the list as he has problems with his placement and his competitor Raphael Guerreiro is well ahead of him, who has played only fourteen matches with the BvB.

Good deals to grab

Still in defence, the Swiss, Manuel Akanji (24 years), landed with the status of hope and against a nice cheque of 21.5 million euros. In the end, the Swiss international was relegated to the hierarchy of defenders and finds himself the first substitute for the incumbents. Dan-Axel Zagadou has surpassed him and if an offer from an English club, to the tune of 25-30 million euros, arrives on the desk of the leaders of the German club, he will leave.

Having arrived three years ago, midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (24 years old, under contract until 2022) retains his status as an eternal hope and struggles to establish himself among the residents of Signal Iduna Park. A termination of contract seems to be the subject between the two parties. Dahoud would then be free of any contract when his club saved an annual salary of around four million euros. In the theme of terminations, André Schurrle is also named. On loan to Spartak Moscow, he is out of contract on 30 June 2021. He, too, could go to the table and discuss a breach of contract. At 29, he would then be free as air to choose a new club.

Finally, there are still three players, of lesser importance, put on the market by Borussia Dortmund this summer. The first is the 24-year-old striker, on loan to Hertha Berlin, Marius Wolf. The Hertha has an option to buy in the order of 20 million euros, which it probably will not pay. Omer Toprak is also on the list. On loan at Werder Bremen, the 30-year-old defender is expected to stay if his squad remains in the top flight. Finally, Jeremy Tolyan (25 years) had a great season on loan in Sassuolo and fanned the lusts, especially of AS Roma. It remains to be seen whether the Wolf will take action. One thing is certain, the summer is going to be hot in Dortmund.