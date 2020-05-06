Home Sports News football Borussia Dortmund put eight players on the market!
Sports Newsfootball

Borussia Dortmund put eight players on the market!

By kenyan

Borussia Dortmund want to clean up their squad this summer. The club wants to see eight players leave, not least.

As everyone knows from now on, clubs will have to find cash this summer to counter the disastrous effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their finances. Thus, in Spain, some clubs will have problems to get their undesirables out. But this will also be the case in Germany where Borussia Dormtund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, has already drawn up a list of players on the start.

This Wednesday morning, Bild list of those who will absolutely have to leave and there are 8! There is one that everyone is already talking about, Mario Gotze (27 years), who will be at the end of his contract this summer and who is interested in the OGC Nice. The 27-year-old flanker Nico Schultz (contract until 2024), who landed for almost 25 million euros last year, is already on the list as he has problems with his placement and his competitor Raphael Guerreiro is well ahead of him, who has played only fourteen matches with the BvB.

Good deals to grab

Still in defence, the Swiss, Manuel Akanji (24 years), landed with the status of hope and against a nice cheque of 21.5 million euros. In the end, the Swiss international was relegated to the hierarchy of defenders and finds himself the first substitute for the incumbents. Dan-Axel Zagadou has surpassed him and if an offer from an English club, to the tune of 25-30 million euros, arrives on the desk of the leaders of the German club, he will leave.

Having arrived three years ago, midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (24 years old, under contract until 2022) retains his status as an eternal hope and struggles to establish himself among the residents of Signal Iduna Park. A termination of contract seems to be the subject between the two parties. Dahoud would then be free of any contract when his club saved an annual salary of around four million euros. In the theme of terminations, André Schurrle is also named. On loan to Spartak Moscow, he is out of contract on 30 June 2021. He, too, could go to the table and discuss a breach of contract. At 29, he would then be free as air to choose a new club.

Finally, there are still three players, of lesser importance, put on the market by Borussia Dortmund this summer. The first is the 24-year-old striker, on loan to Hertha Berlin, Marius Wolf. The Hertha has an option to buy in the order of 20 million euros, which it probably will not pay. Omer Toprak is also on the list. On loan at Werder Bremen, the 30-year-old defender is expected to stay if his squad remains in the top flight. Finally, Jeremy Tolyan (25 years) had a great season on loan in Sassuolo and fanned the lusts, especially of AS Roma. It remains to be seen whether the Wolf will take action. One thing is certain, the summer is going to be hot in Dortmund.

Previous articleGermany records 947 new cases of coronavirus; total rises to 164,807

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Juve: Federico Bernardeschi knows what he wants at the next Transfer market

kenyan -
Transferred from Fiorentina to Juventus at the age of 23, in 2017, Federico Bernardeschi has never had the expected performance under the...
Read more
football

Nothing goes between FC Barcelona and Ivan Rakitic

kenyan -
Between FC Barcelona and the Croatian midfielder, the divorce is in effect. But the Blaugranas regret the attitude of their player. Became a...
Read more
football

, OM: Gian Piero Gasperini loves Florian Thauvin, but…

kenyan -
At the end of his contract in 2021, Florian Thauvin will be a real problem for Olympique de Marseille. On the other side...
Read more
15,602FansLike
3,448FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Egypt focusing on ‘slow opening’ to revive hard-hit economy

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
Egypt had just started recovering from years of political hot-pot crises and military attacks before the coronavirus set in making the impact more severe. The...
Read more

The Return: Locusts begin to make a stronger comeback

News Chuoyo Protus -
A new wave of locusts has begun descending in East Africa as the region battles for sanity and normalcy amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. In a...
Read more

CS tells learners to expect a short August holiday

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Ministry of Education is trying to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. For this reason, it has announced that the August holidays...
Read more

Uganda partially lifts lock-down as cases rise to 98

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Uganda could be inching closer to normalcy after recording only one new infection in the past 24 hours. The latest development came as Museveni moved...
Read more

Postmortem results of the Buruburu car fire

News Tracy Nabwile -
On 29th April, 36-year-old Terence Korir died in a car fire at Bururuburu estate. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) started looking into the...
Read more

This is the last conversation Tecra Muigai had with Detective Jane Mugo

News Connie Mukenyi -
Detective Jane Wawiru Mugo has joined Tabitha Karanja and the Muigai family in mourning the death of there daughter Tecra Muigai. The controversial private detective...
Read more

Idah Odinga breaks down crying after visiting Tecra Muigai’s parents [PHOTOS]

Local news Connie Mukenyi -
Mama Idah Odinga knows perfectly well how painful it is to lose a child in their prime years. She could not control herself and...
Read more

Medics urged to be patient amid looming strike

Health Stanley Kasee -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has called on the medical workers to be patient with the government amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. According to Kagwe, there...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke