Borussia Dortmund: the candid confidences of Youssoufa Moukoko

Child football star Youssoufa Moukoko (16) was quickly exposed as were Freddy Adu or Martin Ødegaard. It was sometimes complicated for him to manage as he explained to the German press. After his first professional season, he also took stock and took the opportunity to discuss his ambitions for the future.

He only lived a year as a professional that he already has the status of future superstar. Youssoufa Moukoko (16) has been considered for years as one of the future best players in the world. Trained at Borussia Dortmund where he exploded the goal counters (90 goals in 56 matches with the U17s and 47 goals in 25 matches with the U19s), the native of Yaoundé is a rough diamond just begging to be polished. Launched professionally by Lucien Favre on November 21 in a 5-2 victory against Hertha Berlin, he completed his first season with 3 goals in 15 matches. A convincing start that makes people say that it is on the right track.

But in an interview for the German media WAZ, Youssoufa Moukoko explained that all was not rosy for him. When he shone with the young Marsupial teams, he was already quickly highlighted by the media and the pressure was not easy to bear: “At first, reporting was very stressful for me, especially when discussing my age. I didn’t want to do this anymore. I wanted to stop. But my trainer Sebastian Geppert helped me a lot, he supported me. […] I was able to forget everything on the pitch. ” Strong words which testify to the pressure which often reaches young players very quickly and which was even greater for Youssoufa Moukoko given his precocity.

Youssoufa Moukoko dreams of titles

Brooded at Borussia Dortmund, Youssoufa Moukoko now manages this kind of pressure much better as he mentioned even if he regrets the fact of not being able to walk in the street without being recognized by people. Ambitious, he hopes to get much more playing time this season with the Ruhr club as he recovers his feelings: “I want to accumulate more minutes of play than in my first season, score more goals, provide more assists. I always want to be there when the team needs me. Of course it will be difficult. But I have to trust my abilities. I need playing time. And I’m sure I will have more playing time. “

Confident and sure of his strength, he also has total confidence in his teammates. Despite the departure of Jadon Sancho and following the arrival of Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko believes that BvB can do great things this season. “Our captain Marco Reus has already said that we can play for the title. That’s why I want to become German champion and win the trophy. If we believe in ourselves, we can also accomplish a lot in the Champions League. Why not ? The BVB was in the final once before (in 2013 editor’s note) » he asserted. An unfailing desire for Youssoufa Moukoko who wishes to continue in the best possible way is the start of his career.