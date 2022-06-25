Borussia Dortmund: the incredible twist in the Youssoufa Moukoko case!

Coming a year from the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund and as he quickly positioned himself for a departure, Youssoufa Moukoko is in the process of doing an about-face. The 17-year-old German striker reserves the right to extend again. His future is played out over the next few weeks.

Announced for years as one of the future nuggets of the world of football, Youssoufa Moukoko (17) takes a little time to confirm the promises seen in young teams. Nothing too serious since he is still 17 years old and the future remains very promising for the U21 international (4 caps, 6 goals). Scalded by a frustrating last season under the orders of Marco Rose (21 matches, 2 goals and 2 offerings), he was unable to find a place in the eleven.

Preceded by Erling Braut Haaland and Donyell Malen, he certainly saw the Norwegian leave but Karim Adeyemi arrived just like Sébastien Haller whose formalization is imminent. Under contract until June 2023, Youssoufa Moukoko did not really accept this situation where he did not have enough playing time for his liking and was thinking hard of leaving last March. A posture which did not unduly disturb the Ruhr club which was not firmly opposed to a sale of its prodigy.

Six decisive weeks

However, the situation today is a little different as explained Picture. The German media squarely echoes a possible extension of the native of Yaoundé. With the arrival of Edin Terzic as the new coach of the first team, Youssoufa Moukoko will find a technician who was able to trust him at the start. Currently working on his physical condition, Youssoufa Moukoko intends to take advantage of the preseason to score points and present himself as a real contender for a place in the eleven or at least to enter the rotation more regularly.

A great motivation from the striker who gave himself six weeks to mature his decision and to give himself time to try to move the hierarchy. Initially interested in leaving, Youssoufa Moukoko wonders much more now since he could have a better learning environment. If he opts for Borussia Dortmund, he could extend. The German club would like to make him an extension offer soon.