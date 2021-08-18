Borussia Dortmund: the nice gesture of Erling Braut Haaland for a child’s birthday

This Tuesday evening, Borussia Dortmund lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich in the German Supercup. A match where Erling Braut Haaland was often lonely in front. The Norwegian striker often showed his dissatisfaction during this game, but at the end of the game he stood out with a nice gesture.

Seeing the message from a young fan in the stands who wanted to receive his idol’s jersey for his birthday, Erling Braut Haaland climbed into the stands to go. We were able to admire the stuntman qualities of the native of Bryne.

🇩🇪 #BVBFCB 😍 Very nice gesture from Erling Haaland last night, who, despite the defeat in Dortmund, offered his jersey to a child who was celebrating his birthday! 🤣 With a little parkour! pic.twitter.com/w4wSJgNP0b – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) August 18, 2021