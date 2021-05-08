Borussia Dortmund: the price it will pay to recruit Erling Haaland

The management of the Bundesliga club have set an XXL amount for their star, making any transfer virtually impossible this summer.

The Neymar file being visibly closed, there are two players who will animate this summer transfer window: Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. Both are highly coveted across the Old Continent, due to their interesting contractual situation, at least from the point of view of interested clubs. The Frenchman’s lease in Paris expires in June 2022, while the Norwegian striker will have a release clause of 75 million euros from the year 2022, an amount well below its true value.

It is especially on the side of Madrid that we will be very attentive to the situation of the two attackers, since Florentino Pérez dreams of attracting both in the very near future. According to the daily Marca, Borussia Dortmund do not intend to part with their cyborg so easily, however, and according to the newspaper, it will take a colossal offer to convince the management of the Ruhr club.

Borussia Dortmund set deterrent price

The Spanish media explains that it would be necessary to offer 180 million euros, at a minimum, for the Bundesliga team to agree to let go of its star this summer. An amount that the Merengues currently cannot afford to pay. Especially since it would be necessary to add at least 20 million euros in the form of commissions for Mino Raiola and the father of the player, bringing the total of the operation to, minimum, 200 million euros.

A very high sum given the current financial context among the big European clubs, and which therefore risks cooling them all. The Madrilenians – and many others like FC Barcelona – therefore risk having to postpone a possible arrival of the Norwegian in the summer of 2022. But we know that when we talk about transfer window, everything can change overnight …