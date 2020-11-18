Bouna Sarr does not rule out a return to OM

This summer, Bouna Sarr left Olympique de Marseille. The 28-year-old footballer has taken over the management of Germany, he who signed up for Bayern Munich. Guest on the channel Telefoot, he mentioned the Marseille team and a possible return there.

“Sure why not. You know, in football anything is possible. It is a club in which I felt good. I managed to climb the levels. Even at the level of the supporters, they are not always indulgent we will say but they like this club. Really, I miss even them actually. Why not (come back one day) after all can happen. I am 28 years old, I still have many years ahead of me. We’ll see.”