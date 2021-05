Tonight, Flamengo played in the Rio state final against Fluminense. The teammates of Gerson, insisted on OM, won 3-1 and therefore offer themselves a new title of champion of Brazil.

For the third consecutive season, Flamengo won the championship. Former Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa scored twice for Flamengo. On Fluminense’s side, it was the former Lyonnais Fred who scored from the penalty spot. This victory is enough after the draw in the first leg (1-1).