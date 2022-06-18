Brazil: Neymar sees Rodrygo as his successor in selection

The Brazilian selection has many young attacking talents who will be able to carry the Seleçao in the years to come. One of them is none other than the young Madrid player Rodrygo. He also revealed to ESPN that Neymar saw in him his successor: “when I leave the national team, the 10 will be yours“, dropped the PSG player to the young winger.

“I didn’t even know what to say to him. I was embarrassed, laughed a little and didn’t know what to say. I told him he had to play a little longer, which I didn’t want now and so on. And then he laughed. » Neymar will celebrate his 31st birthday a few months after the World Cup in Qatar, his last before giving way to the youngest?