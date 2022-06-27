Brazil: the nugget Endrick continues to break everything in its path

New great hope of Brazilian football, only 15 years old, Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa says Endrick has acquired worldwide fame for a few months. The young Auriverde striker has just made people talk about him in the country and continues to raise high expectations.

Generational crack? It is still too early to tell but the young 15-year-old Brazilian striker, Endrick, impresses everyone in the country and even goes beyond borders. Already compared to the legend Ronaldo de Nazario, the 1m73 striker asserts himself as the Brazilian developing the greatest expectations since a certain Neymar. Efficient in finishing, gifted technically and in dribbling, he is already the subject of numerous compilations while being at the origin of some broken kidneys among the defenders of his country. It was during the Copinha last January which put the country’s U20 teams in competition that he made people talk about him where he led his Palmeiras team to success against Santos (4-0).

Already in the sights of many prestigious clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain, he sees his value explode over the weeks. Also winning the Montaigu Tournament in France with Brazil, the U17 international is particularly impressive. Signing his first professional contract last May (until June 2025) with Verdão, he continues to show all his talent on the pitch. It’s simple since his arrival at the Brazilian club in 2017, he has 87 goals in 114 matches with the young teams of the Brazilian club. Besides, he has just won a new trophy.

The Cup of Brazil U17 in the pocket

During the Brazilian Cup U17, he was able to carry his team over the competition. After victories against Sant German Academy (10-1), Remo (7-0 and 4-1), Atlético Mineiro (5-0 and 3-1) as well as Recife (5-2 and 2-3), he reached the final of the competition against the club of Vasco da Gama. Scoring two goals in the first leg in a 4-1 victory, he did it again in the second leg final with another double including a nice free kick. Despite Verdão’s 4-2 defeat, he carried his team to victory, the third title in six editions after 2017 and 2019. After the match, the young Brazilian striker who still scored four of his team’s six goals in final gave way to emotion.

Os gols queguaranteam o tri da Copa do Brasil Sub-17 passando na tl! 💚🏆⚽️ Endrick (2x)#AvantiPalestra #CriasDaAcademia pic.twitter.com/8i6jMD0Qvg — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 26, 2022

“It’s inexplicable, there’s nothing to say about this match, I’m still trying to reason. My family came from São Paulo to cheer us on and I didn’t want to do anything wrong. They are there: my girlfriend, my father, my mother, all my staff. I didn’t want to do anything wrong, and God gave me this opportunity to score two goals. It even freaks me out. Now we have to move forward to the under 20s if Paulo Victor calls me and try to win another cup. he explained. Ambitious and conquering, Endrick has not finished dazzling the world of football with his talent.

IIIIIIIH, AS CRIAS CONQUISTARAM O TRI! 🤪SOMOS CAMPEÕES DA COPA DO BRASIL SUB-17 🏆🏆🏆#AvantiPalestra#CriasDaAcademia pic.twitter.com/eMqE98XS2j — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 26, 2022