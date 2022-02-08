Brentford: the new confessions of Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen spoke of the difficult passage he experienced after his heart attack at Euro 2020 in Denmark. Brentford’s new attacking midfielder took the opportunity to ensure his career was far from over.

That was almost eight months ago to the day. And yet, difficult not to remember it as if it were yesterday. Christian Eriksen’s heart attack, in the middle of the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland (0-1) had taken the breath away from the whole football world. The outcome of this incident is happy, but the fate of the 29-year-old attacking midfielder could have been quite different. The story is good because after terminating his contract with Inter Milan last December, the former Tottenham playing master will return to the Premier League since he signed up for Brentford this winter. Christian Eriksen also spoke on the official website of his new team on Tuesday.

An interview during which the one who will be the first man in the English championship to evolve with a pacemaker (which is legal on the other side of the Channel, unlike in Italy for example) returned in particular to the difficult months he had crossed after his heart attack last summer. “If I could do the program with the tests that the doctor imposed on me, then I could slowly get back to playing football. First, there were a lot of tests to see how the heart reacted again to physical training. It was hard. The first three months, I did nothing but then, the last three or four months, I followed the rehabilitation program. It was hard to see games at first because you always want to be part of it. I even started not following the matches anymore and focusing on something else or on the family.he initially explained, with a heavy heart, but convinced that he would play again despite his heart problem.

Eriksen aims for a return to the top

“The challenge was more about getting over what really happened. You want everything back to normal. […] We are lucky to be able to return to normal life in Brentford. My goal is to be seen again as Eriksen, the world-class player. I received the green light from the doctors, that I am capable of being Christian, the footballer. Of course, I will always have the pacemaker with me, and everyone will remember what happened, but now is the time to create new memories and look to the future.”then continued the Danish international (109 caps, 36 goals), more ambitious and determined than ever, while he hopes in particular to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this year.

To sum up his personal situation well, Christian Eriksen explained, as if to send a strong message to those who find themselves in the same situation as him, that “even with a pacemaker, there are no limits. Even with this condition, there are no limits. You can run a marathon, swim a deep dive or whatever, it just depends on the diagnosis and how you feel about it. » Powerful words soon followed by a moment of particularly strong emotion. Eriksen’s return to the field could take place on February 12, against Crystal Palace (4 p.m., 25th day of the Premier League). Eight months later, day for day, therefore.