Brest: an Inter Milan scorer on loan until the end of the season

Currently in 13th place in Ligue 1, Stade Brestois 29 wanted to strengthen during this winter transfer window in order to quickly secure its place in the Elite for next season. In this sense, the Bretons have officially recorded the arrival of a scorer from Inter Milan on Monday.

Indeed, Brest has just announced the arrival of Martín Satriano (20 years old), loaned until the end of the season by the current leader of Serie A. The Uruguayan striker, born in 2001, has made 4 appearances in Serie A this season for his debut with the Nerazzurri first team. He will wear number 11 in the Ty-Zefs jersey.

