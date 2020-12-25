Brest blinde Romain Faivre

Very good at the start of the season with Stade Brestois (4 goals and 3 assists in 17 appearances in Ligue 1), Romain Faivre (22 years old) was entitled to a nice Christmas present. The attacking midfielder trained at AS Monaco, extended his lease with the Bretons until June 2025.

One more year of contract therefore for the international Espoirs tricolor (4 selections, 2 goals), whose name began to circulate on the side of Olympique Lyonnais in particular. Nice operation for the SB29.

👀 We wish you the end of the year! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/930euZ3IN2 – Stade Brestois 29 (@ SB29) December 24, 2020