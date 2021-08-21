Brest: Romain Faivre, a gem that Ligue 1 may regret losing

Very visible against Paris Saint-Germain despite the defeat of Brest, the young attacking midfielder confirms all the hopes placed in him. Unfortunately, Ligue 1 could see him leave soon.

Stade Brestois 29 was not given favorite against the armada of Paris Saint-Germain and it did not win. Beaten 4 goals to 2 at Francis-Le Blé, the Breton club fell on Friday night after their first two draws of the season. Yet yesterday, one of the Ti’Zefs held high for the Parisians: Romain Faivre. At 23, the former resident of AS Monaco has also hurt the Parisian defense.

In a press conference, Mauricio Pochettino said that the opposing transitions had damaged his team. Faivre is no stranger to it. Technically impeccable, the midfielder was able to destabilize the opposing rearguard. Better, he delivered two assists: one for Franck Honorat with a brilliant heel, another for Steve Mounié at the end of the match. Nice for a player who knew he was in the sights of Ile-de-France a few weeks earlier.

The latter also returned the favor at a press conference. “The high class, the high class. Faced with a great team like Paris, he really showed the full extent of his talent. But he has to do that against all the teams and not just against Paris. Often, it turns out against Paris, we will say (laughs). ” A joke to finish, but in view of Faivre’s qualities, we understand that Mounié wants to eat caviar every weekend.

Ligue 1 soon deprived of Faivre?

For his part, Michel Der Zakarian did not deny the beautiful copy made by his player, but he preferred to insist on the points that his player must improve. “He does good things, but at times he disappears a little bit physically. In the impact, he must harden himself a little more. Afterwards, he is a talented player, able to give good balls as he did on Steve’s goal (Mounié). But he needs to do even more. I think he can do even more, he can do better. “

The SB29 rubs its hands anyway. In 2020, the Breton club snatched the young attacking midfielder from AS Monaco in exchange for a check for € 400,000. A year later, the Brestois are already sure to realize a very good capital gain since we revealed to you that the player was very close to signing up with Borussia Mönchengladbach in exchange for a check for € 15 million. An excellent financial deal for the Breton club, but bad news for Ligue 1 fans.