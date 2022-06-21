Menu
Brest tries Francisco Moura but…

Stade Brestois is following in the footsteps of Francisco Moura (22). According to our information, the Bretons would very much like to obtain the loan with option to buy the Portuguese left side (27 appearances in Liga Bwin, 2 achievements), under contract until June 2026 with SC Braga.

Yes but now, still according to our information, the Arsenalistas are very greedy, asking € 20 million to let go. In recent months, the name of the young man had also circulated in the Premier League, on the side of Brentford.

